Shoppers are making a real difference

Thanks to their donations during a special summer Tesco Food Collection, 1160 were donated by customers in Ballymena as part of a UK-wide total of 900,000 meals-worth of food collected for distribution by the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

The food collected will help the Trussell Trust provide emergency food parcels to families in crisis and help FareShare support thousands of frontline groups working to feed children and families across the country. Tesco has topped up all the customer donations with an extra 20% in cash to help the charities in their work. Both charities praised all those who donated and volunteered during the collection, saying they

had been humbled by the generosity which so many had shown.

Ballymena Tesco shoppers thanked for their ‘incredible compassion’ by charities feeding children.

Tesco’s Head of Community, Claire De Silva said: “Our customers in Ballymena have shown amazing support once again, and we will continue to work closely with both charities to help them in the crucial work they do across the UK.”

Lindsay Boswell, Chief Executive at FareShare. “It was wonderful to see so many passionate people lending a hand to support. The donations we receive through the food collection are vital and will be redistributed by FareShare to charities and community organisations.”