Somme Day Commemoration
This year’s Annual Somme Day commemoration will take place on Thursday, July 1, at 7.00pm.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 10:11 am
This year’s Annual Somme Day commemoration will take place on Thursday, July 1, at 7.00pm.
Those wishing to attend this event should assemble at the Memorial Park by 6.45pm.
The format for the ceremony is - after the arrival of the Mayor the Standards will be marched on.
The Act of Remembrance will begin at 7pm.
This will be followed by the laying of wreaths.