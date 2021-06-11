Start Up Loans Campaign

Start Up Loans, part of the British Business Bank, has launched its ‘UK Unlocked’ campaign aimed at encouraging young NI people in who find themselves unemployed, perhaps as a result of the pandemic, to tap into their entrepreneurial potential and start their own business.

Statistics show there were 86 Start Up Loans issued in Mid & East Antrim since the programme began. However, this accounts for just 6.7% of all Start Up Loans issued since 2012 in NI, meaning would-be entrepreneurs in this area are potentially missing out on an opportunity to start their own business. The Start Up Loans scheme is open to all ages but is particularly effective in enabling young entrepreneurs to become their own boss.