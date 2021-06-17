Steps to reduce accidents at home

Mayor, Cr William McCaughey, said: “Council are committed to highlighting the issue of burns and scalds within the Borough and will shortly be starting an initiative to raise awareness amongst our young families. This will include the provision of bath thermometers to new parents, hot drinks safety messages in local cafes and coffee shops, and supply of insulated screw top cups and hair straightener pouches during visits by our Community Health and Wellbeing Advisers. By taking these small steps we hope to reduce the number of accidents within the home.”

One of those who shared their own experience during the recent Child Safety Week was mother and council employee, Shauna, whose young daughter, Cadie, required treatment at Antrim Area Hospital following an accident involving a hot cup of tea. Thankfully, Cadie, who is now 13, escaped serious injury due to the quick thinking of her parents, but Shauna said: “As a mother of four and someone with a wealth of knowledge in home safety the reason I share my story is to highlight the danger of hot drinks around young children and the need to be vigilant at all times.

I also want to share the importance of good first aid in treating a burn or scald by trying to cool it with cold running water and keeping the wound as clean as possible. I hope my story can prevent a child from suffering a burn or scald and a parent from living with the guilt.”