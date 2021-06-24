Summer of fun is on the borough’s horizon

More of the activities willl be taking place in the fresh air outdoors, and to ensure little ones get the most out of the events, the fantastic team of professional MEActive Coaches will be on hand throughout.

All the Summer Programmes are rREE to attend but booking is essential, and there is a wide range of fun games and activities on offer for children aged between six and 12 years-old.

The MEActive Summer Camps will take place in Ballymena over a three-week period, from July 26 to 11 August 11, with sessions available either in the morning or afternoon. From July 29 until August 13, the Summer Camps will also take to the road twice a week, with an exciting line-up of Summer Roadshows. Places are also available for Inclusive Activity and Golf Camps, with expert, fully trained professionals, on a select number of days throughout July and August.

There’s a summer of fun on the horizon in Mid and East Antrim, as bookings are now open for the MEActive Summer Camps

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted that we are able to offer in-person activities again throughout the borough, especially as we enter the school holiday period. Council is committed to creating opportunities for our citizens, young and old, to improve their health and wellbeing, and the range of events under the MEActive Summer Camps initiative is just fantastic.”