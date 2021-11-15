SVP Regional President urges conscious spending of voucher

Mary said: “As we have been given this welcome boost in our purse from the Department for the Economy, it would do my heart good to know that people are really thinking about how redeeming the Spend Local pre-paid card could help those in need in our communities. Now that those entitled to Universal Credit are experiencing a drastic drop in income as their benefit is reduced by a staggering £20 per week, this will force some people to literally make a decision as to whether to heat the home or put food on the table.

“I believe it is incumbent on all of us to help those who need it most, even with the smallest of gestures, as advocated by our founder Frederic Ozanam almost 180 years ago.”

Twenty three Vincent’s charity shops in towns and villages across NI, including Mary’s home town of Ballymena, are bursting with Vincent’s treasures and are ready to welcome shoppers keen to use their Spend Local pre-paid card, to avail of affordable fashion for the whole family or to choose gifts to help with starting their Christmas shopping.

, Regional President of St Vincent de Paul, Mary Waide

Mary added: “Vincent’s charity shops work hand in hand with their local SVP Conferences, so every £1 spent in Vincent’s is helping the most vulnerable in the local community and therefore by redeeming a little or a lot of your Spend Local pre-paid card in your local Vincent’s you will be putting back into your local area.”