Time to gear up for Mid & East Antrim Bike Week 2021

There will be plenty of fun challenges to get involved in, and sessions are suitable for children aged from five to 14. Challenges will be delivered by Council’s Sports Development Team in partnership with clubs including Ballymena Road Club. The free sessions must be booked in advance and helmets should be worn. All children will receive a special sporty goodie bag and the Sports Development Team will be on hand at each of the sessions. In Ballymena, sessions will take place at the Showgrounds on June 1 from 4pm to 5pm, 5.15pm to 6.15pm a nd 6.30pm to 7.30pm.