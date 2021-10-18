Town and villages are ‘blooming marvellous’

Ballymena won the Large Town/Small City category while Cullybackey won Large Village. The village of Ahoghill was a winner of a special Youth Award and was second in the small town category.

The 2021 Award winners by category were: City Large Town/City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town/Small City - Ballymena (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town - Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

The ‘Most Improved’ title went to Moira (Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) and the Translink 25th Anniversary Display award was presented to Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

2021 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition Large Town Small City Category Winner- Ballymena and second place Village Category Ballystrudder. Pictured (L-R) Clare Moore (Ballymena BID), Eric Bailey (Ballystrudder), Alison Diver (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council), Corrine Meekin (Ballystrudder), Cllr Frances Burton (NILGA) Alderman Audrey Wales MBE, Dr Michael Wardlow (Translink Chairman), David Brown and Bill Pollock (both Brighter Whitehead) with Emma McCrea (Ballymena BID).

Special Award winners were: Ahoghill for the Youth Award (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Caledon, (Mid Ulster District Council), Edenderry- Village, (Belfast City Council) and Whiteabbey (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council) were presented in the Community category; meanwhile The Hillside, Hillsborough; McConnells Bar, Doagh; and Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh were presented Floral Presentation Awards.

Helen Boyd, from Tidy Randalstown won the Translink Community Champion Award in recognition of the difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos. The Best Station title was won by Whitehead Railway Station (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council).

Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said: “Translink is proud of its long-standing role in Ulster in Bloom and it’s great to see the competition grow each year, with 125 entries representing all local council areas as well as 24 bus and train stations entering this year.”