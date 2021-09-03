Wakehurst and Clough score new MUGA sports pitches

The Mayor said the Council-funded facilities at Wakehurst and Clough were superb assets for the local community.

He said: “I am delighted that Council has delivered these excellent pitches for use by our community, and I know they will be extremely popular and well-used.

“Our residents’ health and wellbeing is a priority for our Council, as set out in our Corporate Plan, and these facilities will be invaluable to those who use them.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, is right on point at the new MUGA pitch at Clough!