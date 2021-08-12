Welcome boost for Ballymena rowing champion

Charlotte, 23, was recently crowned Indoor Rowing World Champion in the women’s U23 500m sprint, beating off experienced competitors from Denmark, Egypt and Europe.

Charlotte, who is also a medal winning equestrian, fell into the sport by accident, after taking a 12-week rowing programme, which lead her to British, European, and then world level success in rowing.

Swimmer, Jack McMillan from Belfast, who set a new Irish Senior record at the Olympics, is the other ambassador.

Charlotte Dixon, World Indoor Rowing Champion from Ballymena, has been named as a Boost Sport ambassador.

Charlotte said: “This has been such lovely news to receive – you might say it has given me a real Boost! I plan to continue my rowing career by working as hard as ever and with the news that a brand as big as Boost is behind me, I am as keen as ever to bring home some more medals to Northern Ireland. I’m excited about the work Boost does to encourage young people into sport and I will be supporting them in various ways throughout the year.”

Boost Marketing Director, Adrian Hipkiss said: “Northern Ireland is full of amazing young sportspersons, and we are very proud to be supporting two of them. We are so happy to announce Jack and Charlotte as our Sport ambassadors for 2021. They’ve already achieved so much in their young careers, and we hope to give them a Boost to achieve even more.