Who are Ballymena’s High Street Heroes?

After the toughest year in a generation for our local high streets, the call has now opened for local shoppers to name the local retailers they feel should be rewarded for their tireless service to their community. The competition simply involves a public online vote for shoppers and customers to choose their favourite independent retailer and overall local high street. Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, the campaign is a celebration of the brilliant work of independent retailers and the pride they bring to local communities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim William McCaughey said: “Retail NI’s campaign puts the focus deservedly on our independent retailers, who have had to be more resilient than ever over the past 18 months. I am extremely proud of the wide range of independent retailers in Mid and East Antrim and the contribution they make to our community.”

High Street Heroes NI is a joint campaign from Retail NI and the Irish News supported by Camelot and Translink and it simply involves a public online vote for shoppers and customers to choose their favourite independent retailer and overall local high street. Votes can be cast across 12 different categories with shoppers and customers asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, off-license or Covid-19 champion, among others. To give Ballymena independent retailers the recognition they deserve place your vote at retailni.com/high-street-heroes