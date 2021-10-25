Wrightbus hydrogen double decker in ’green’ roadshow

The UK Hydrogen Roadshow, a partnership between bus manufacturer Wrightbus, hydrogen distribution firm Ryze Hydrogen, and hydrogen production company INEOS through its INOVYN subsidiary, will see the world’s first hydrogen double decker bus, the Wrightbus Hydroliner, travel a 600-mile route as it makes its way from London to Glasgow for the UN’s climate conference, COP26. It will stop at various businesses along the way to highlight the potential that low-carbon hydrogen fuel has to play in various industries. The tour will visit pioneering zero emissions aviation firm ZeroAvia, transport provider National Express West Midlands, construction equipment giant JCB, heating provider Baxi Boilers, hydrogen storage, distribution and dispensing firm NanoSUN and gas distribution logistics experts Suttons Tankers before making its way to a Glasgow school, where pupils will get to find out more about the potential of hydrogen as a fuel. The roadshow will also mark the announcement of a significant partnership between Wrightbus, and INEOS, as the firms work together to create hydrogen solutions that will help decarbonise the transport industry and help the UK achieve its Net Zero goals. Wrightbus and Ryze Executive Chairman, Jo Bamford - who bought the firm out of administration just two years ago and has turned it around - said: “Hydrogen technology has the potential to create and sustain hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs in all parts of the UK, covering many different sectors. At Wrightbus, we’re really walking the walk. Not only have we pioneered zero emissions transport but we‘ve increased the workforce from 56 to more than 900 in just two years and have introduced four zero emission buses in the 12 months. Our hydrogen double decker is a world first, a tremendous accolade for our factory in Northern Ireland, and we’re delighted to be partnering with Ineos to undertake this mammoth UK tour as part of our journey up to COP.”