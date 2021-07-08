Wrightbus takes wraps off new telemetry system

WB UPTIME 365 will enable all Wrightbus models to stay at peak performance for longer, communicating with control rooms at the touch of a button via a staggering 5,000 thresholds and sensors.

Aiding drivers of both zero-emissions vehicles - the hydrogen-fuelled StreetDeck Hydroliner and battery-powered StreetDeck Electroliner - as well as diesel variants, WB UPTIME 365 aims to keep vehicles on the roads for longer through its revolutionary remote fail-safe intervention technology.

CEO Buta Awtal said Wrightbus was breaking new ground, not just in zero-emissions technology but in the software and services need to support it.

Wrightbus launches new telemetry system to provide real-time feedback

“Our aim is to ensure we keep our buses running more efficiently and for longer, wherever they are in the world,” Mr Atwal said.

“WB UPTIME 365 does exactly as the name suggests - it keeps bus fleets at peak performance, each and every day of the year, and offers a clearer understanding of their operation and availability.”

The AI-based system provides real-time predictive data analysis and can alert operators when a bus needs preventive intervention, saving on maintenance costs.

“We have developed and perfected the telemetry while on the ground in Aberdeen and it’s a real credit to Aberdeen City Council and to FirstGroup that they have embraced this new technology so readily, putting the city firmly and historically on the zero-emissions map,” said Wrightbus Group Director Ian Gillott.

He also explained that FirstGroup’s army of 250 bus drivers had played a pivotal role in the technology’s development.

He said: “The last few weeks have been a revelation, not only in how we’ve been able to support this bedding-in period on the ground but the way everyone at FirstGroup has responded so positively.