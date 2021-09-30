Young Ballymena woman calls for more support to combat homelessness

She and other young people from Ballymena have been involved in research into a major report on youth homelessness which has recently been launched.

The report, kNowhere to Go? – a peer approach to preventing homelessness in NI included interviews with more than 40 young people across Northern Ireland who have experienced homelessness and understand the issues and barriers facing young people at risk of or currently homelessness. The interview with the young people was organised through the Northern Ireland Youth Forum Amplify Group in Ballymena. The report was produced by Blair Anderson from Ballymena and Saoirse McEvoy from West Belfast, who are using their traumatic experiences of homelessness to fight for support and access to the right information at the right time to help prevent the same thing happening to other young people in NI.

Blair and Saoirse - who are now employed as NIYF Peer Mentors - are calling for a single online information and advice service to be set up to help young people under threat of being made homeless. It is one of five key recommendations of kNowhere to Go after extensive engagement with young people throughout NI. The report was produced as part of the NIYouth Forum (NIYF) Change Project to build the capacity of young people aged 16-25 who have experienced homelessness or have been in care. As well as a single online help service, the report calls for educational workshops on homelessness to be delivered in schools, support and training for teachers and youth workers, an awareness campaign to end the stigma of homelessness and a freephone helpline and signposting service for young people at risk.

Blair Anderson (left) from Ballymena and West Belfast woman Saoirse McEvoy (right), peer mentors at the Northern Ireland Youth Forum at the launch of kNowhere to Go?