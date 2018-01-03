Peter’s praise for slimming star

A local Slimming World consultant has been congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Judith Gibson, who runs a Slimming World group at the Adair Arms Hotel every Tuesday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Judith said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Ballymena group. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence,” Judith said.

She added: “It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Ballymena group at the Slimming World Awards.”

Judith added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle. Thanks to our Food Optimising eating plan they will see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and at the Ballymena group they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too! I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us at Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena every Tuesday.”

To be inspired to discover the real you with Slimming World in 2018 call Judith on 07814 006332 or visit www.slimmingworld.