Gates open for the first day of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn

Picture Special: Balmoral Show 2019 gets underway

The annual Balmoral Show has kicked off in glorious sunshine at Balmoral Park, Lisburn

Pictures from PressEye photographers

Julie-Anne Clyde from Antrim showing for Crawford Brothers at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
Briege Diamond Pointhouse Herd at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
Lexie and Dorothy Johnston from Ballymacan Blondes Clogher Co Tyrone showing at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
Naomi Alexander, Hannah Alexander, Zara Gabbry and Lucy Gabbey with Dexter Cattle, Ballyboley Dexters from Graeyabbey Co Down showing at Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019
