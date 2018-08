Thousands of people lined the streets of Ballycastle today to sample the unique festival atmosphere of this year's Auld Lammas Fair.

The annual event, dating back over 400 years, traditionally takes place on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

Famous for its delicacies of Dulse and Yellowman, more than 400 stalls lined the streets of the seaside town selling the very best handmade arts, crafts and speciality foods from around the world.