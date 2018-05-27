PICTURES: Collision closes busy road in both directions

Motorists were advised to expect significant delays in the Crankill Road area of Ballymena, which has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesman said diversions are in place.

Pictures appear to show that the collision involved a number of vehicles. The Air Ambulance attended the scene along with the PSNI, Fire Service and Ambulance

A Tweet on PSNI Roads Policing said: "Motorists advised to expect significant delays in Crankill Road area of Ballymena, which has been closed in both directions following two-vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions in place. Heading north this is via the Fenagh Road and southbound via the Loughnagarry Road."

First pictures of the collision