PICTURES: Collision closes busy road in both directions

First pictures of the collision
Motorists were advised to expect significant delays in the Crankill Road area of Ballymena, which has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesman said diversions are in place.

Pictures appear to show that the collision involved a number of vehicles. The Air Ambulance attended the scene along with the PSNI, Fire Service and Ambulance

A Tweet on PSNI Roads Policing said: "Motorists advised to expect significant delays in Crankill Road area of Ballymena, which has been closed in both directions following two-vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions in place. Heading north this is via the Fenagh Road and southbound via the Loughnagarry Road."

