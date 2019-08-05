Plan at consultation phase

The next phase of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Local Development Plan has begun with the formal eight-week public consultation underway.

Aimed at giving everyone an opportunity to have their say and help shape the new planning framework for the borough to 2030, this stage includes a series of public information meetings and drop in sessions taking place across the borough until September 5.

Full details are available on the Council’s website.

The draft Plan Strategy and accompanying documentation are also available on the Council’s website and responses can be made via an online response form. In addition, copies of the Strategy are also available to view at Antrim Civic Centre, Mossley Mill and in local libraries.