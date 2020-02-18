Plan to develop 66 new homes would close urban gap on outskirts of Ballymena

A planning application has been put in to build 66 homes on farmland on the outskirts of Ballymena.
The blueprints were submitted to planners on February 11, along with fees totalling £20,000, from applicant KMBC Properties Ltd.
It would effectively ‘fill in’ an large gap on the western wing of Ballymena where a large open field had stood.
The homes appear largely detatched with some semi-detatched houses as well.
The development would cover the southern part of that large field; at the northern part, an application had already been granted in 2018 for 50 homes by KMBC Ltd.
No date has yet been set for a decision on the 66 new homes.