Plan to develop 66 new homes would close urban gap on outskirts of Ballymena

A planning application has been put in to build 66 homes on farmland on the outskirts of Ballymena.

The blueprints were submitted to planners on February 11, along with fees totalling £20,000, from applicant KMBC Properties Ltd.

Google Map overview of planning application LA02/2020/0108/F . The lower part of the area circled will be built on. The factory to the west of site belongs to Wrightbus

It would effectively ‘fill in’ an large gap on the western wing of Ballymena where a large open field had stood.

The homes appear largely detatched with some semi-detatched houses as well.

The development would cover the southern part of that large field; at the northern part, an application had already been granted in 2018 for 50 homes by KMBC Ltd.

No date has yet been set for a decision on the 66 new homes.