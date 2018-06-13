Plans for new housing in Ahoghill

Plans are in the pipeline for a new housing scheme in Ahoghill.

Choice Housing has announced plans to construct 16 units on the site at 20-24 Main Street in the village.

The site also backs onto the village’s main car park on the Killane Road.

The site is home to a former take-away and restaurant.

In accordance with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive waiting list, the housing mix will consist of two three-person two-bedroom houses, three three-person two-bedroom apartments and 11 two-person one bedroom apartments.

The units will be classified as ‘general needs’ accommodation.

The project has received the backing of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

As part of the project, Choice Housing is consulting with local residents on their views for the scheme.

If local residents or elected representatives have any specific queries, they can contact Andrew Nixon, Choice Housing’s Development Officers, either by emailing andrew.nixon@choice-housing.org or telephoning 028 9044 1317.