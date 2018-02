Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of 15-year-old Shannon McCann from the Ballymena area.

A PSNI spokesman said: “She was last seen in the area of Ballymena town centre around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon and her family are anxious for her to get back in touch or be located safe and sound.

“If anyone has any information concerning Shannon, please ring 101 and quote the reference number 740 of 14/02/18.”