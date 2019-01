Police in Ballymena say they are becoming increasingly concerned at the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Jennifer Patton (16) has been missing from the Grove Road area of Ballymena since 8pm on Friday.

PSNI Ballymena stated: “She was last seen wearing a pair of jeans and a grey/green sweatshirt. Jennifer isn’t in any trouble with police; if you have any information, please contact 101 and quote reference number CC1223 of 4/1/19.”