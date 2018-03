Police have issued an appeal to locate missing man, Joseph Magee (30).

Commenting on social media, Sgt Lowry said: “We are presently looking for Joseph Magee (30). He has been reported missing in the Larne area. However, he has links to many areas of Northern Ireland.

“If you have any information at all, please contact police. Joseph if you see this post you are not in any trouble. Please contact police or a member of your family.”