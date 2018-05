Police are appealing for information to help locate missing person, Graham Simpson (29).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Graham is believed to be wearing tracksuit bottoms and a grey t-shirt.

“He was last sighted at Antrim Train Station around 11.05am on May 2 after leaving Antrim Area Hospital.

“If anyone has sighted him or knows his whereabouts, any help would be appreciated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 397 02/05/18.