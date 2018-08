Police in Antrim are appealing for information to help trace missing teenager, Georgia McCullough (15).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed she may have links to the Belfast area

“If you know anything about the whereabouts of Georgia, please contact police in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 469 of 8/8/2018.

“Or, if you prefer, use the anonymous Crimestoppers service on 0800 555 111. Help us to find Georgia safe and well.”