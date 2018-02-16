Police investigating Braid River tragedy appeal for witnesses

Police investigating the death of schoolboy Kayden Fleck in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses.

PSNI Constable Greenwood said: “Police investigating the sudden death of Kayden are trying to establish his last movements.

“It is believed that Kayden and his brother were in the vicinity of the River Braid near the Ecos Centre, Ballymena, at approximately 12 mid-day – 1.00pm on Saturday, 10 February 2018.

“Were you out walking along the Braid River or did you take part in the park run that morning? Did you see Kayden and his brother playing near the river? Did you witness Kayden go into the water?

“If you have any information, please phone police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 613 10/02/18. Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help us trace the last movements of Kayden.”

Police are not treating the death of the “happy-go-lucky” Harryville Primary School pupil as suspicious

Ballymena came to a standstill on Thursday as hundreds of people attended Kayden’s funeral service at Ballymena Elim Church.