Police launch fresh appeal a week after fatal road collision

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information a week after a road traffic collision claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman outside Toomebridge.

Shannon McQuillan, a second-year law student at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus, died in the incident in the early hours of last Saturday (January 20).

The collision also left Shannon’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Owen McFerran, in a critical condition.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “These two people were struck by a van on the Moneynick Road at around 3.40am last Saturday.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we stopped cars in the area early this morning (Saturday) and spoke to drivers - exactly one week on from the collision.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a small, light-coloured car that was seen in the area at the time of the incident and may have information crucial to our investigation.

“That person or anyone else who has information that could help us should contact police in Antrim by calling 101 and quoting reference 176 of 20/01/18,” he said.

St Joseph’s Church in Dunloy was packed on Wednesday for Shannon’s funeral at which parish priest Fr Liam Blayney described the 19-year-old as “a talented, lively and personable young woman”.

Shannon was a past pupil of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballymoney and St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena.