Police linking house burglaries in town

Detectives in Ballymena investigating reports of two burglaries in the town last month are appealing for information.

Police are at this stage linking the two burglaries, which occurred at residential properties on the outskirts of the town.

The first burglary occurred in the Tullymore Park area just before 8.30pm on Friday, July 13.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It is believed entry was gained sometime between 12 noon on July 9 and 7.50pm on July 13.

A number of pieces of jewellery were reported stolen, including a gold diamond engagement ring, an albert chain and fob and a gold wedding band, a gold watch and two pearl necklaces.

A sum of money was also reported stolen.

It is understood the burglars also took a limited edition collection of 50 pence and £1 coins, which were reported stolen to police following the break-in.

Meanwhile, at around 1.45am on Thursday, July, 19 police received a report of a burglary at another house in the same area.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It is believed entry was gained sometime between midday on Thursday, July 12 and 6pm on Wednesday, July 18. “

Jewellery was reported stolen in the burglary.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we believe these burglaries may be linked at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Tullymore Park area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who is offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1447 of 13/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”