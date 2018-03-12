Police seize 96 gaming machines in Ballymena

Police in Ballymena have carried out an operation focused on those involved in illegally operating gaming machines.

Acting upon information about illegal gaming in the area, officers conducted enquiries which resulted in a search of a commercial premises in the Wakehurst Road area of Ballymena on Thursday March 8.

During this operation, 96 gaming machines were seized along with a substantial sum of cash.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Michael Simpson said: “Local police will continue to target anyone who is suspected of being involved in illegal gaming activity. I would also warn any business owner who is considering becoming involved in this type of activity to think twice, and consider the possible consequences of their actions.

"There are also real issues here around addiction and exposing younger people to the culture of gambling.

"Part of our regular police patrols involve checks of arcades and similar premises to ensure no one under the age of 18 is allowed entry.

"I would encourage anyone who has any concerns, or any information regarding illegal gaming to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”