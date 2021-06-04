Alderman Wales re-appointed as iESE Board member

Last year, Ald Wales was elected as a board member to iESE – a not for profit social enterprise overseen by councils, fire and police authorities, and other public organisations across the UK. iESE’s mission is to advance the improvement and or efficiency of local public services.

Alderman Wales said: “It is a great privilege to be invited back to represent the people of Mid and East Antrim on an organisation as prestigious as iESE.

“I am honoured to have been re-elected and look forward to working closely with my fellow board members. Local government and public services throughout the UK have been faced with huge challenges to their resources, their strategic planning and their future delivery during the COVID-19 crisis, so there has never been a more important time to be part of the work to improve and innovate.”