Ian Paisley: MP challenges BBC to submit evidence of wrongdoing over Maldives trip

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has challenged the BBC to submit evidence to support claims that he and his family took a luxury holiday that was part-funded by a Maldivian government minister.

Mr Paisley, who was suspended from Parliament last year for failing to declare two trips to Sri Lanka, was speaking for the first time since the claims about his family's trip to the Maldives in 2016 were made in a BBC Spotlight programme earlier this week.

The programme alleged the government minister part-paid for the trip and Mr Paisley failed to declare the holiday to the relevant Parliamentary authorities.

The Paisley family took the luxury holiday to the Maldives eight months after the DUP MP visited the country and lobbied on its government's behalf.

Mr Paisley previously said he paid for part of the trip and that a "long-term friend" who was unconnected to his work had paid for the other part.

The government minister alleged to have paid for part of the trip, Mohamed Shainee, has denied arranging or paying for the holiday.

"If the BBC think I have done anything wrong, all the BBC have to do is to submit evidence to the Parliamentary Commissioner," Mr Paisley told the broadcaster.