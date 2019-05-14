New Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council held their first Annual General Meeting of its second term on Monday night, confirming the election of Alderman John Smyth as Mayor.

As the First Citizen of the borough, Alderman John Smyth, of the DUP, represents the Antrim district electoral area and will preside as Mayor until June 2020.

He will be joined by Councillor Anne Marie Logue, Sinn Fein, who represents the Airport district electoral area.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth commented “I would like to thank everyone who served in the last Council and I would like to welcome the new members on board. I look forward to serving this Borough as Mayor over the next year. I would like to pay tribute to those members who did not return to Council and thank them for their service over the past year.”

The AGM also confirmed 10 new Aldermen, an honour given to councillors in recognition of their dedicated service.

Aldermen for the new term of office are: Alderman Fraser Agnew, UUP; Alderman Philip Brett, DUP; Alderman Thomas Burns, SDLP; Alderman Thomas Campbell, Alliance; Alderman Mark Cosgrove, UUP; Alderman Mandy Girvan, DUP; Alderman Thomas Hogg, DUP; Alderman Danny Kinahan, UUP; Alderman Julian McGrath, Alliance; Alderman John Smyth, DUP

Chairman and Vice Chairman of the council’s various committees, who will serve until June 2020, were also elected.

The recent local council election appointment of 12 new Councillors and 28 returning councillors, making a total of 40 elected representatives for Antrim and Newtownabbey.

A full list of Councillors and election results can be found at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/elections