New Mayor and Deputy Mayor elected

TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong takes over the position of Deputy Mayor.

Councillor McCaughey replaces outgoing Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston whilst the reins of Deputy Mayor were handed over by Councillor Andrew Wilson.

Speaking about the prestigious appointment, the newly elected Mayor, Councillor McCaughey said: “I’m honoured to take up the chain of office for the great borough of Mid and East Antrim.

Pictured is the newly elected Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor William McCaughey and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Matthew Armstrong.

“It is my job as Mayor to deliver for all the citizens living here and I am committed to ensuring the promotion of our Borough for the fantastic assets we have here on our doorstep.

“I would also like to extend my best wishes to the outgoing Mayor Peter Johnston and congratulate him on successfully completing his term as Mayor. It was a very challenging year given the unprecedented challenges faced, as a result of Covid-19, but he did a brilliant job leading us throughout and has left me with big boots to fill.

“I look forward to working along with the Deputy Mayor, Elected Members, Council Officers and the citizens of our Borough to ensuring a safe, strong and sustainable Mid and East Antrim, one that is open for business and poised for growth. It is also an honour to be taking on this role as we celebrate the Centenary of Northern Ireland.”

The newly elected Deputy Mayor, Councillor Armstrong, thanked the outgoing Mayor and Deputy Mayor for their contributions.

Councillor Armstrong said: “It is an absolute privilege to be taking on the role of Deputy Mayor and I am committed to supporting the Mayor and all who live and invest in our Borough.