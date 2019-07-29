Poolpod is launched at Antrim Forum pool

(L-R) Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth; Robert Heyburn, Department for Communities; Andrea Herron from Disability Sport NI; Jayne Moore from Sport NI and local resident Gareth McNeilly launch the Poolpod at Antrim Forum.

Antrim Forum and Valley Leisure Centre now have ‘Poolpods’ in place to help people with limited mobility gain safe access to swimming pools.

Poolpod is a platform lift developed for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is transforming access to swimming pools for people with disabilities and restricted mobility. The Council recently received £30,000 investment from Disability Sport NI through the Department for Communities and Sport NI, which allowed for the installation of a Poolpod in Antrim Forum. To further ensure increased accessibility across the borough, Council approved funding for a second Poolpod at the Valley Centre.