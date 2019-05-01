Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, will be the date for Portglenone Forest Bluebell Festival which is set to run from 10am-2pm.

It’s an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy nature’s colourful bluebell display.

You can walk at your own leisure or enjoy a guided walk and experience the annual floral spectacle.

There will be kids’ entertainment, music and refreshments on offer.

A free shuttle bus is set to operate from Portglenone Community Centre carpark, between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

More details via: outdoor.recreation@midandeastantrim.gov.uk