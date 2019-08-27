Portglenone Paddlers join the Refillution

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Beth Adger MBE along with Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE promoting NI Waters Refillution Campaign. Also present is Vincent McDonnell , NI Water; Barry Tapster, Mid and East Antrim Council and members of Portglenone Paddlers at Portglenone Marina.
Mid and East Antrim Council along with volunteers from Portglenone Paddlers have collected rubbish, plastic and debris from the River Bann on Thursday evening.

The Portglenone Marina clean-up was supported by NI Water as part of their Refillution campaign.

Northern Ireland currently uses 145 million single use plastic bottles a year.

This campaign is aimed at encouraging everyone to commit to refilling a reusable water bottle with tap water in an attempt to reduce plastic waste.

