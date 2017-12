Almost 4,000 customers are without electricity in the Ballymena area.

The Times understands 3,750 customers are currently without power.

Commenting on the outage, a spokesperson for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) said: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

It is understood the estimated restoration time for this fault is 5:45pm on December 6.