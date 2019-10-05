PROPERTY: Stunning country home on private site

A luxurious country residence situated in an idyllic setting on a private site of approximately one acre.

The spacious property extends to over 2,500 sq.ft. and has five bedrooms and excellent living accommodation with a large open plan family kitchen, lounge and sun room.

This stunning home is well presented throughout

This stunning home is well presented throughout and offers excellent family accommodation located just five miles from Portrush and only six miles from Coleraine.

Accommodation comprises: a 23’2 x 9’9 kitchen and dining area with features including a range of high and low level fitted units, fitted oven and grill, integrated fridge and dishwasher, island unit with breakfast bar and ring gas hob; a 13’9 x 14’4 living area open to kitchen with glass panelled doors to a 12’0 x 17’8 sun room with patio doors to rear decking; a

13’8 x 17’9 lounge with a multifuel stove set in an inglenook fireplace with slate tiled hearth and wooden mantle; a rear hall with cloaks cupboard and door to the rear; a 8’6 x 6’2 kitchenette/utility room with features including a range of high and low level units, laminate work surfaces, ceramic sink unit, fitted microwave, electric oven and gas hob; a 11’9 x 9’9 double bedroom to the rear with laminate wooden flooring; and a bathroom with features including a roll top bath with shower over, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, towel radiator, plumbed as wet room.

The first floor has a gallery landing, shelved hot press and access to roof space.

There is a 11’8 x 17’8 double bedroom to side with a 6’5 x 8’8 ensuite and a 6’11 x 5’10 dressing room; a 13’8 x 10’9

double bedroom to front; a 13’8 x 10’9 double bedroom to the rear; a 13’8 x 13’2 double bedroom to front; and, a 9’1 x 8’10 bathroom with features including a deep fill tiled bath and shower cubicle.

External features include: a gravel driveway leading to tarmac parking area surrounding the property. a 26’1 x 20’7 double garage; and, decking to the rear.

* Property: 36 Carragh Road, Bushmills.

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Company

028 7034 4433