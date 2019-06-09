PSNI concerned about missing NI teenage girl

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl.

Torie O’Brien was last seen at Crea Road, Randalstown in the early hours of Saturday.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 4” tall, of slim build, with long, black hair with red streaks, normally wore down with a baseball hat.

She is believed to have been wearing a denim jacket and black leggings.

Officers are appealing for Torie to make contact with police or her family or if anyone knows of Torie’s whereabouts they should contact police at Ballymena on 101 and quote reference number 508 08/06/19.