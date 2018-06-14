PSNI make Antrim arrest in £1 million drugs bust

Detectives in Antrim have seized £1 million pounds of suspected Class B drugs in Antrim.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday by the PSNIs C1 Organised Crime team, in relation to the possession and supply of controlled drugs.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “The arrest took place in the Antrim area and the man remains in custody at this time.

“As a result of [this] arrest, Detectives have seized approximately £1 million pounds worth of suspected class B drugs.

“Organised Crime Detectives will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs.”

Detective Inspector Mullan added: “This is one of the largest seizures of class B drugs in recent times and, not only have we stopped these drugs being sold on our streets, we have stopped the profits from lining the pockets of organised criminals.”