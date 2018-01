Sheep believed to have be stolen in Ballymena have been recovered thanks to the assistance of the public.

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook page reveals: "So it appears that the sheep weren’t stolen they were just baaaaaadly behaved and escaped through the fence.

"Through the power of Facebook and having good neighbours the sheep have been located and secured, awaiting collection by the farmer.

"Great work folks and thanks for all the shares."