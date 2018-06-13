Public’s views sought on parking provision in borough

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council wants to hear your thoughts on changes to current car parking provision in the borough.

Council currently operates 61 car parks and is seeking to regulate tariffs to a fixed amount per hour.

A review has been commissioned by SYSTRA into off-street car parking.

Cllr. Paul Reid, said: “There is a great opportunity here to develop car parking provision with potential to benefit the area and its communities on a variety of levels, including transport, the local economy and tourism. I would encourage anyone who has a view to complete the short survey, the consultation period will be open for eight weeks.”

The study can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/parking