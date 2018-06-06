Putting brakes on speeders outside local school

Speeding motorists are being asked to slow down to save lives near a primary school outside Ballymena.

A speed detection and alert sign (SID), funded by Mid and East Antrim’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership, will be in place for a month outside the Moorfields Primary School.

The device has been loaned by Kells and Connor Community Association who were granted £3000 by the PCSP to buy it 18 months ago.

It’s proved a success already at its location in Kells, and they’re hoping it will have the same impact outside Moorfields.

Chair of Mid and East Antrim PCSP, Cllr. Brian Collins said: “The aim is to help keep the children attending Moorfields safe as well as protecting other road users by warning drivers to slow down. We have been working closely with the school over the past year and hope to get a permanent SID for this area.

“We have already provided £800 to help staff deliver road safety advice, support road safety competitions, supply high-vis bibs as part of a Walking Bus Initiative and delivered talks to both parents and pupils.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries welcomed the initiative: “Anything that gets drivers to pay more attention to their speed has to be a good investment. People want to be able to feel safe in the place where they live and I would encourage anyone travelling through the village and further afield to pay more attention to their speed and other road users.”

Vi Dawson, Principal of Moorfields Primary Schools said: “We have been experiencing an ongoing speeding issue outside the school for a number of years, especially at peak school times with drivers continually drive in excess of the 40 mph speed limit.

“We have been greatly concerned for the safety of the children crossing and for cars exiting the school grounds.”

She added: ““We’ve been working successfully with Mid and East Antrim PCSP for over a year now, a support mechanism from Council we did not know previously existed but has proven to be really beneficial.

“We’ve been able to create a plan for moving forward now thanks to the great work of the PCSP and PSNI.”