Raceway to cease at Showgrounds

Ballymena Raceway Promotion has announced that “after long and careful consideration” it has been decided to cease racing activities at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Posting on the Ballymena Raceway website last week, Aubrey Arbuthnot, promoter, said that it has not been an easy decision to make but he feels he has “served his time” having been involved with stock car racing since 1972 of .

He said there is no one reason in particular which has made him arrive at this decision.

The Raceway Promotion has apologised to their registered drivers and also to Raceway supporters for this late notice of their intentions.

Aubrey also thanked all drivers, both past and present, and their families and friends, who have supported Raceway over the years.

He also thanked all the race fans for their loyal support over his 30 years at raceway and also all staff, workers and loyal sponsors together with St John’s Ambulance and also the local council for the use of their facilities over the years.