Radio Cracker raises £64,200 for charities

The annual Radio Cracker appeal has raised the fantastic sum of £64,200, with cheques being presented to a number of good causes this week.

Montgomery’s played host to the cheque presentation night, which also doubled as the organisation’s AGM.

Radio Cracker Chairman Neil Jordan said: “Of all the regular events that Radio Cracker run throughout the year, the Cheque Presentation Night has to be my favourite.

“It is so inspiring to hear directly from the charities how the money will be spent and the difference it will make throughout the world.”

The cheques presented included: £10,000 for Second Sight which will be used to cure approximately 900 people of cataract blindness in Bihar State in India; £8,000 for Kids4School to extend their Vocational Training Unit in Tanzania; £8,000 for E3 Initiative to complete a health clinic in Malawi for Under 5s; £10,000 for Mission Africa to build a dormitory for old men in Kenya and a further £500 for the supply of mosquito nets; £10,250 for Tearfund to run a programme to combat Sexual Gender-based Violence in CAR; £10,000 for EMMS International which was doubled by the government’s UK Aid Match to supply a palliative care ambulance in Malawi; £6,000 for BREAD for Kenya to supply 40 rainwater tanks for the people of Tharaka in Kenya; £1,500 for Bushfire Ministries to supply solar water pumps and piping in Zambia.

At the AGM, Gordon Dawson announced his resignation from the board and committee. Gordon had served on committee for most of Radio Cracker’s 25 plus years and was Chairman for the last five of those.

A spokesperson said: “Radio Cracker would like to acknowledge Gordon for the hard work and dedication that he put in each and every year. We know he will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Radio Cracker’s fundraising is about to start for another year with a ‘New and Nearly-New sale’ which will be held in the Tower Centre until March 17.

