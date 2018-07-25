Randox announces new charity partners

Randox Laboratories has announced mental health charities AWARE and Mind Your Mood will be the company’s official charity partners for 2018/2019.

Randox will be fundraising for the charities through a range of events and initiatives throughout the year, including individual staff fundraising activities, the company’s annual staff fun day, Randox Fest, and Christmas Raffle.

Randox Founder and Managing Director, Dr Peter FitzGerald, commented: “Mindful of the significant impact of mental health issues on society, we are announcing AWARE and Mind Your Mood as our charity partners for the year.

“Every one of us has been touched either directly or indirectly by these issues and it’s something we at Randox wish to help to address.

“We have for example invested significantly in research that will determine how problems with the digestive system can affect your mood, sleep and stress levels.

“We hope that our partnerships not only help those affected by mental ill-health across Northern Ireland, but also empower our Randox staff to take care of their own mental well-being.”

In addition to supporting AWARE and Mind Your Mood with fundraising events throughout the year, Randox has also committed to delivering mental health awareness sessions and mindfulness activities to its staff.

Inclusive of the introduction of the Mood Matters Workplace Programme, and the provision of dedicated Mental Health Mentors, Randox hopes to encourage staff to effectively manage their feelings when they’re stressed or depressed.