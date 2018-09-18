Reaction: Orange Hall petrol bombed in 'hate crime'

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to an Orange Hall at the Duneaney Road area of Glarryford last night.

Around 7.45pm "the remains of a suspected petrol bomb were found outside the premises".

"Minor damage was caused to the front door of the property as a result of the incident," added a PSNi spokesman.

“Enquiries are continuing but the incident is being treated as a hate crime."

Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 18/9/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives the people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: "Another day, another attack on an Orange Hall. The latest attack on an Orange Hall in North Antrim, this time at Duneany Road, Glarryford, is a further manifestation of the irrepressible hatred of all things British by republican elements.

"Not satisfied with its relentless campaign against the Orange Hall in Rasharkin, these perpetrators are extending their hate-filled attacks into Glarryford and beyond.

"The fact that there have been so few arrests emboldens them in their aggression. It is time the PSNI got a handle on this long-running war on Orangeism."

And UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said: "Unfortunately the Orange Hall at Duneany Rd in Glarryford was subject to vandalism and what looks like an attempted arson attack last night.

"Again we see intolerance and hatred personified in attacks such as these. If you have any info, please contact the PSNI immediately."