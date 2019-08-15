Record breakers with ‘best ever’ results at Antrim Grammar School

This year’s A Level students at Antrim Grammar School are record breakers with their A Level results being the best ever in the history of the school.

Sixth Form pupils at Antrim Grammar School celebrated another year of outstanding results at A Level.

Antrim Grammar School AS students Sacha Martin, Tommy Monahan, Scott Crossan, Adam Carville, Gareth McAuley, Ben McCullough with Mr R McCune, MBE (Board of Governors), Mrs Jenny Lendrum (Principal), and representatives from the Education Authority

The class of 2018-19 received the best A Level results in the school’s history with 92.8 per cent gaining A*-C grades.

Remarkably 42 per cent of all grades awarded were A* and A grades.

Once again Antrim Grammar School pupils performed well above the Northern Ireland Grammar School average with 83 per cent of pupils gaining three or more A*-C grades.

Principal, Mrs Jenny Lendrum, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the pupils have achieved such outstanding results and are now progressing to their chosen university places.

“I would like to pay tribute to the pupils, staff and school governors for all of their commitment, dedication and hard work over the past year as well as parents and guardians for their constant support.

“This team effort has resulted in the best results in the school’s history and is an endorsement of the outstanding education provided by Antrim Grammar School.

“I would like to wish the Year 14 pupils all the best as they leave us and prepare for the next exciting chapter in their lives.

“They have been remarkable pupils and will continue to be successful individuals as well as wonderful ambassadors wherever their journey takes them.”