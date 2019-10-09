Red Cells Ball raises £100k for cancer charities

Local people have stepped out in support of The Red Cells Ball, held at Tullyglass, raising a whopping £100,452 for local cancer charities, Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI and Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Funds raised for both charities stay in Northern Ireland to support research and to benefit local patients.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI is solely dedicated to blood cancer research that aims to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients here and all over the world. Friends of the Cancer Centre, based at the Regional Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, has been helping cancer patients across Northern Ireland for over 30 years.

Pictured, from left, are, Sam Orr, Eleanor Wolfenden Orr, Colleen Shaw, Chief Executive, Friends of the Cancer Centre, Dr Mark Catherwood, Richard Buchanan, Chair of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, John Andrews, Brigid Andrews.